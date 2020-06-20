George T. Andrews, Jr.
March 12, 1934-June 17, 2020
George Thomas Andrews, Jr, 86, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June, 17, 2020. George was an avid Texas A & M Aggie. He was always talking to people about A & M. He was a businessman in Shreveport, Louisiana and Bryan/College Station, Texas for many years. Over the years he studied Geology and Geography. At times he was a farmer and rancher.
He was preceded in death by his father, George T. Andrews, Sr and his mother Elizabeth Howell Andrews. He is survived by his sister, Sara Andrews Rook of Sewanee, Georgia; two sons: George T. Andrews III of San Antonio, Texas and Steven Allen Andrews of Hutto, Texas; a granddaughter, Claire Elizabeth Andrews Sierra of San Antonio; two great-grandchildren, Bentley and Bailey Sierra; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be a graveside service at Maple Hill Cemetery in Helena, Arkansas on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10:00am.
In lieu of flowers please make any donations to Shriners Hospital for Children in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.