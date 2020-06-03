Georgia MyersRuston - Funeral services for Georgia Carter Myers, age 96, are being held at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, Shreveport, LA on Friday, June 5 at 2:30pm, with Rev. Dale Oden officiating. A graveside service will follow at Centuries Memorial Park with Rev. Dennis Sims officiating.She was preceded in death by Leland J Myers, her husband of 53 years, along with her siblings, Mabel Pipes, Roland Carter, Margaret Palmer, and Mary Spigner. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Lynn (Jodie) Williams of Ruston, Jody (Ben) Valentine of Gonzales, and Harrell (Heather) Myers of Shreveport, along with 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Mrs. Myers was a graduate of Louisiana Tech University and served many years as a teacher, friend, and caregiver for those in need.Memorials may be made to the mission ministry at Temple Baptist Church, 1515 S. Service Road West, Ruston, LA or to Gideon International.