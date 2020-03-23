|
Gerald "Gerry" Lane Weakley
Shreveport - Gerald went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Shreveport, La at the age of 77. He was born on December 2, 1942 in Meridian, Mississippi to Paul and Hazel Weakley.
Gerald has resided in Shreveport since 1952. He graduated from Fair Park High School in 1960, and Northwestern State University in 1965 with a degree in Industrial Technology. He was employed for over 33 years at Western Electric, AT&T and Lucent Technologies. He was a long time member of Summer Grove Baptist Church. He served many years as the Treasurer of the W.H. Booth Masonic Lodge #380 in Shreveport.
Gerald is proceeded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Barney Clemens, half-brothers Robert and Don Weakley, and father-in-law Roy Delaney.
Gerald is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kerry Delaney Weakley; twin daughters, Kristen Weakley, and Kimberly Weakley; sons Adam Weakley and David Weakley; sister Kay Clemens; mother-in-law Bennie Delaney, and numerous nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. Gerald was a loving and faithful husband, proud father, supportive brother, and a loyal friend.
A visitation will be held Thursday from 10:00-12:30pm at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home. Please come to leave condolences for the family at your leisure, to prevent large groups. A graveside service for immediate family members will be held at Centuries Memorial Park in Shreveport, Rev. Murry Hodge will be officiating. The family regrettably cannot invite Gerald's many friends due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Pallbearers will be Greg Clemens, Kevin Hammond, Eugene Seely, and Jesse Camp. Honorary pallbearers will be masonic members of W.H. Booth Lodge #380.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2020