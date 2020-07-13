1/1
Gerald Wayne Goins
Gerald Wayne Goins

Shreveport - Mr. Gerald Wayne Goins, 69, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Private graveside services, mindful of COVID-19, will be held at Forest Park East Cemetery. Officiating will be Dr. Larry V. Williams, Minister of Senior Adults, at Broadmoor Baptist Church. Friends and family are welcome to sign the guest book on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 12:00 noon until 5:00 pm at Osborn Funeral Home, 3631 Southern Ave., Shreveport as well as online at www.osbornfuneralhome.net.

Mr. Goins was born July 9, 1951, in Shreveport, LA to Oma P. Goins and John R. Goins, Jr. Gerald graduated from C.E. Byrd High School and received a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice and Social Science from LSU-S. He retired after thirty years from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office as a Sergeant in the patrol unit.

Gerald loved to travel with his wife, Ann. He especially enjoyed Santa Fe and Taos, New Mexico. Gerald attended Broadmoor Baptist Church. A gentle soul with a calming demeanor, Gerald will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Goins was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents; half-brother, Murray Lynn; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ann Taylor Goins; brother, Glenn Goins; niece, Elizabeth Goins; nephew, Jeffrey Goins; sister-in-law, Paula Goins; and numerous cousins.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jeffrey Goins, Bill Taylor and Barry Taylor.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials in honor of Gerald be designated to the Broadmoor Baptist Church - Senior Adult Ministry.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Larry V. Williams; Dr. Eric Smith; and the loving devoted caregivers who provided Gerald with a better quality of life during his lengthy illness.






Published in Shreveport Times from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
