Geraldine Curry Shaw
Ida, LA - Geraldine Curry Shaw, 77, of Ida, LA passed away on March 16, 2020. There will only be a public viewing on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 4:00 pm at Ida Baptist Church, due to COVID 19 protocol.
Geraldine was born September 26, 1942 in Vivian, LA to Edmond Jerald Curry and Gertrude Terry Curry and lived in Ida since 1961. She was a member of Ida Baptist Church. She loved to travel and she loved her community. Geraldine loved people and always put others ahead of herself, but most of all she loved her family, and spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids.
Preceding her in death were parents E.J. and Gertie Curry, her husband of 38 years and the father of her children Kenneth "Speedy" Shaw, her grandson Taylor Shaw, her sister Emma Bell Flarity, her husband Curtis Cox and son David Cox. She is survived by her 6 children; Jerrie Orr and husband Eddie of Bloomburg, TX, Kenny Shaw and wife Rolicea of Ida, LA, Jan Johnson and husband Chad of Ft. Worth, TX, 7 grandkids and 10 great grandkids, Benny Cox and wife Elaine, Harvey Cox and wife Darla, and Patty Cox and numerous grandkids and great grandkids, her siblings, Carolyn "Sweet" Lee, Tommy Curry and wife Diane, Delores Byrd and husband Kenneth, Sam Curry and wife Sara, Annie Blewer and Tom Baker, Travis Curry and wife Cheri, and Jeff Curry and wife Susie.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons; Eric Orr, Brian Cloninger, Ken Shaw, Mason Shaw, Zachary Grannis, Daniel Grannis, Dylan Harrist, Memphis Coffey, and Hunter Coffey.
Special thanks to Dr. James Jackson and Davita Dialysis Center and North Caddo Dialysis Center for their care.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020