Geraldine "Gerri" Smith
1941 - 2020
Geraldine "Gerri" Smith

Shreveport, LA - Geraldine "Gerri" June Smith of Shreveport, Louisiana passed away on September 3, 2020 at the age of 79. Gerri was born on June 3, 1941 in Owensville, Missouri to Charles William Geisler and Effie Faye Matthews Geisler.

Gerri was known for her collection of Beanie Babies and Furbies. She also loved animals. Gerri raised munchkin cats and two squirrels that were her pets. She enjoyed gardening, she grew beautiful roses and exotic plants. She was known as a koi pond enthusiast.

Gerri was quite the fashionista. She enjoyed cruising and adventuring the open sea. She traveled on seven Carnival Cruises during her life. Gerri was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

Left to cherish Gerri's memory is her husband Harvey Smith; son Wayne Helmig (Tonya) of Mabank, TX; brothers Jim Geisler (Ella) of Little Rock, AR, Larry Geisler (Linda) of Owensville, MO and Jerry Geisler of Canaan, MO; sister Alice Moore of Gerald, MO; grandsons Chris Helmig (Aliese) of Mabank, TX and Calvin Helmig of Mabank, TX; great grandchildren Dawson Sheppard and Carter Sheppard both of Mabank, TX. Gerri is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, family members and close friends.

Gerri is preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Herbert Geisler.

A visitation for Gerri will be held Tuesday September 8, from 4:00-6:00pm at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, 8801 Mansfield Road. A Funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday September 9, at 11:00am in the Chapel at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Heath Peloquin officiating. An interment will take place following the service at Forest Park East.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.CenturiesMemorialFH.com for the Smith family.






Published in Shreveport Times from Sep. 5 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
3186864334
