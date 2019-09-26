|
|
Gertrude Neal Rankin
Haughton, LA - Services for Mrs. Gertrude N. Rankin, 87, of Haughton, LA, will be held 10 AM, Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton, LA. Bro. Scott O'Rear will serve as officiant. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family invites friends to a visitation on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 6 PM to 8 PM at the Funeral Home.
Granny was born on August 19, 1932 in Winchester, KY. She passed peacefully on September 22, 2019 in Haughton, LA. She was a member of Belle Park Baptist Church and a longtime resident of Haughton, LA. Granny loved her family and took excellent care of them all. Family was the most important part of her life. She made all of us who we are today. Granny loved her church and the Lord. She was an avid Kentucky Wildcats Basketball fan. Her presence will be deeply missed.
Preceding Mrs. Rankin in death are her parents, George Underwood Neal and Ruth Snowden Neal Clem; stepfather, John Clem; loving husband, Prewitt Rankin; son, George Rankin, Sr.; daughter-in-law, Ann Rankin; granddaughters, Rose Ann Rankin and Charity Rankin; grandson, Todd Rankin; and brother, George Neal.
Left to cherish her memory are son, James T. Rankin; sisters, Daisy Whalen and Leona White; grandson, George P. Rankin, Jr. with wife Melissa; great grandchild, Mason Rankin; step granddaughter, Shannon Anderson Wyer; step great granddaughter, Cira Wilson; and numerous other family and friends.
Ryan Walker, Ira Bryant, Rayfield Davis, Gary Vining, Trey Hicks and Jerry Markham will serve as pallbearers for Saturday's service. Honorary pallbearers include, James Wood, Mason Rankin, Russell Bray and Merle Carter.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ted Warren and the nurses and staff of Pilgrim Manor, Savanna Grace and Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
Published in Shreveport Times from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019