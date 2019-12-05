Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Gil Howard Obituary
Gil Howard

Shreveport - Gilbert N. "Gil" Howard was born on June 2, 1956, and passed away December 5, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years Teresa "Terry" Howard; parents Richard & Elanor Howard.

Gil is survived by his daughters Wendy Howard Cline and husband David (granddaughters Tarah & Elizabeth Cline), and Brandi Howard Everage (grandchildren Chanler & Brendan Everage). Also surviving are two great grandchildren and a host of friends and family.

A special thanks goes to Dr. Patrick Deere and Dr. Matt Coleman.

A memorial service will be held at 1pm Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Aulds Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
