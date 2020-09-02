1/1
Pastor Gilbert Odell Edwards Ross
Pastor Gilbert Odell Edwards Ross

Shreveport - Celebration of life services for Pastor Gilbert Odell Edwards Ross, 76, will be 10 a.m., Friday, September 4, 2020 at Lake Bethlehem B.C., 2842 Martin L. King Jr., Dr. Interment will follow at Northwest La. Veteran Cemetery. Open visitation will be 11 to 5 p.m. and family hour from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Little Canaan B.C. Rev. Oscar Ross, officiating, of the Stranger Rest B.C., Fort Worth, Texas.

Pastor Ross entered into eternal rest on August 29, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, other relatives and friends.






Published in Shreveport Times from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
