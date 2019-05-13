Gladys Rae Moore



Shreveport, LA - Gladys Rae Moore was born February 17, 1942, She went to be with her Lord May 11, 2019.



She is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Susan Delane Brinkley, mother and father Louise and Homer Harper, brother Elmo Harper, sisters Betty Hesser and Joan Hornsey and son in law, Stephen Leone.



She leaves to cherish her memory her husband Curtis P. Moore, daughter Brenda McDonald and husband Kenny, son John Brinkley and wife Shonda, and daughter Laura Leone. She is also survived by her sister Pat Hurt and brother Tommy Harper and wife Debbie Harper as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Her greatest joy in life were her grandchildren who called her Munner, Dr. J. Nicholas McDonald and girlfriend Julie Jobe, Collin McDonald and wife Chandler, Zacharye Leone and girlfriend Kristin Bradley, Sr. Airman Jacob Brinkley and James Brinkley. She leaves behind many special friends who adored her.



Gladys was employed by The Shreveport Times, IBM and Shreveport Chamber of Commerce before retiring to enjoy her family and friends. She actively kept up with former co-workers through the TOTs (Times Old Timers) and IBM Retired Ladies Group monthly luncheons. Gladys was always making things for others—baked goods, baby quilts, and other crafty items. She cherished her family, her church and her friends. She never met a stranger.



Special thanks to the staff at Ochsner LSU Hospital for the care they gave Gladys and her family during her final day.



Services for Gladys will be held 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Rose-Neath Marshall St. Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. Wayne Fussell. Burial will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery, Bossier City. Visitation with the family will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home.



Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons Dr. J. Nicholas McDonald, Collin McDonald, Zacharye Leone, Jacob Brinkley, James Brinkley and nephews Phillip Hesser, Matthew Harper and Andrew Harper. Published in Shreveport Times on May 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary