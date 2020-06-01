Glen D. Taylor
Glen D. Taylor

Bossier City - A funeral service honoring the life of Glen Dale Taylor will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at Rose-Neath's Bossier Chapel, 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana. Reverend Bob Moore will officiate. Interment will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery, 5185 Swan Lake Spur, Bossier City, Louisiana. A visitation will be held Sunday, June 7, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City.

Glen Dale Taylor was born March 23, 1932 in El Paso, Arkansas to Milborn and Leta Taylor and passed away peacefully Friday, May 29, 2020 in Arcadia, Florida.

Glen worked at H&R Block for many years as a district manager before retiring in 1993, and opening his own family business, The Income Tax Place, in Shreveport, LA for 17 years. In 2019, Glen and his wife, Kay, moved from Bossier City, LA to Port Charlotte, FL. Glen enjoyed traveling all over the United States with Kay and found pleasure in creating works in stained glass. He loved to listen to gospel and country music. Glen will always be remembered for his love, kindness to others, thoughtfulness and his love for his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wilburn Taylor; son-in-law, Joe Bridges and granddaughter, Linda Bowen.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Kay Taylor; daughters, Gina Bridges, Vanessa Kretchmar and husband, Jon, Debbie McGrath and husband, Dan and Diana Kropp and husband, Greg; brother, Burlie Taylor and wife, Emma; brother-in-law, Ron Riddle and wife, Teresa; grandchildren, Jenny Day and husband, Gerry, Katie McGrath, Meagan Kropp, Danielle Kropp, Derrick Kropp, Christa Bridges, Nicole Clyne and husband Mike, Melissa English and husband, Joey; nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Honoring Glen as pallbearers will be Gerry Day, Frank Fielder, Neal Johnson, Derrick Kropp, Greg Kropp, Dan McGrath, Jim Roberts, and David Taylor. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Bob Drummond, Stewart Green, Ron Riddle, Burlie Taylor and Gerald Williams.

The family suggests any memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.






Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 746-2543
