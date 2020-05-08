|
Glenda Finlay Harkness
Shreveport - Mrs. Glenda Finlay Harkness, passed away at home on May 7, 2020, after a brief illness. Memorial services will be held at a later date at home. Officiating will be Mike Trickett of Hope Baptist Church, Hope, AR.
Mrs. Harkness was a native of Harrisonburg, LA and a resident of Shreveport for 55 years. She was a retired Caddo Parish teacher at C.E. Byrd High School and Midway Junior High.
Mrs. Harkness is survived by her husband of 53 years, Johnny C. Harkness; brother, Gordon Finlay; nephew, Benton Finlay; step-daughter, Donna DeNeau (William); and grandchildren, Christian, Ryan J., Caleb, Jacob, Holly, and Brian. She was preceded in death by her father, Beverly Benton Finlay; mother, Fannie Golda Owens; and step-son, Kenneth Harkness.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 8 to May 12, 2020