Glenda Hazlewood Davidson
Shreveport - Glenda Hazlewood Davidson, 75, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
Glenda was born on December 3, 1943, in Rayville, LA to parents, Glen Everett Hazlewood and Ethel Wilkerson Hazlewood. She graduated from Rayville High School as Salutatorian in 1961, held an Associate Degree, and worked at Highland Hospital for thirty-five years as a Nuclear Medicine Technologist. Glenda was also a member of First United Methodist Church Shreveport, a member of The Seekers Sunday school class and was head of the Outreach Committee.
Glenda is survived by her husband of 55 years, Mr. Keith Davidson; son, Brian Davidson and wife Elana; brother, David Everett Hazlewood and wife Kathleen, and their sons, James, Michael, and David Hazlewood; and her grandchildren, Julianne, Sarabeth, Luke, and Adeline Davidson. She is preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service for Mrs. Davidson will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 20, 2019, at First United Methodist Church Shreveport, Couch Chapel, officiated by Dr. Pat Day. The family will receive guests on Thursday evening from 5-7 p.m. at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 18, 2019