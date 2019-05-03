|
Glenn A. Sanders
Shreveport - Glenn Almond Sanders went to be with his Lord on April 30, 2019 surrounded by family. The family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 4 at Broadmoor Baptist Church with services at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Dr. Tom Harrison. Interment will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Minden, Louisiana following the service.
Born November 10, 1924 in Minden, Louisiana, Glenn was the youngest of six children in a farming family. After graduating Harris School, he began attending Louisiana Tech and married the love of his life, Mary Hadwin Sanders. He was drafted by the Army and served in the Philippines during WWII as a member of the Engineering Corps. After the war, he returned home to his wife and daughter and resumed his education at Louisiana Tech graduating Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering on June 6, 1949. After working his entire career in the oil and gas industry, he retired as Vice President of Regional Operations for United Gas.
Glenn valued and loved his immediate and extended family. He was very generous, helping with a variety of things from medical expenses to education costs and even repairing cars. Throughout his life he loved to work on antique cars and retirement offered him more time to devote to this. His passion for reading included a variety of topics from cars to antique guns, and history.
He is survived by his daughter, Jan Wallace (Sam); son, Kenny Sanders (Ruth); daughter-in-law, Patsy Sanders; grandchildren, Rebekah Davidson (Richard), Travis Sanders, Sara Kiser (Kevin), Jeff Sanders (Leslie) and David Baker as well as numerous great grandchildren.
Glenn was preceded in death by his wife of 75 years, Mary Hadwin Sanders; son, Steve Sanders; granddaughter, Jaime Sanders; parents, Samuel Goode and Onie Almond Sanders; brothers, Pete and David; sisters, Estelle, Lorene and Lucille.
The family would like to give special thanks to David Shores, Judy Morris, and St. Joseph Hospice for their assistance with his care.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 3, 2019