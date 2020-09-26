Glenn Allen Davis
Shreveport, LA - Glenn A. Davis, 88, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 22, 2020, surrounded by loving family. He was a lifetime resident of Shreveport, being born here on June 4, 1932, to William L. Davis and Frances Richmond Davis Barnes. Glenn was a 1950 Graduate of Fair Park High School. He served as Junior and Senior Class President, attended Boy's State and participated in many other clubs and organizations. At that time he could be seen driving around Shreveport in his red Pontiac convertible with his many friends that he always had.
Later that year while attending a dance, he was tapped on the shoulder by a beautiful young woman in a case of mistaken identity it was claimed. This encounter led to marriage in 1951 to Jane Clair Taylor. This loving marriage was full and joyous for more than 69 years and was celebrated and admired many times over the years.
Glenn soon began a long career at BellSouth Telephone Co. from which he retired in 1983. During this time he served as the Vice-President of American Bell Federal Credit Union and President of the local Communication Workers of America labor union. He also served as a Vice-President of the Central Trades and Labor Union. He served the union members with a passion and conviction to fairness for all. Although very busy, Glenn always had time to help anyone in need throughout his life.
Glenn participated in numerous interests and activities which included Baseball Tournament Leagues, Field Archery Tournaments, and local Bowling Leagues. He enjoyed camping with family and friends at area lakes and campgrounds. He was a Master Mason at Southern Hills Lodge 464 and was a member and 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason as well as a member of the Alibaba Unit of the El Karuba Shriners.
After retirement, Glenn enjoyed the outdoors in the form of camping, hunting, and fishing with his children, grandchildren, and friends in Louisiana and Florida. He especially had many good times at Camp Davis. He loved traveling and attended many NASCAR Races with his boys and their friends. He grew tremendous gardens in his backyard and enjoyed tinkering with anything that was broke as it was seen as a challenge to get it working again.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Billie. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Jane Davis; daughter, Glenda Vaughn (Jack); sons, Glenn "Rusty" Davis (Tina) and Mark Davis (Annette); grandchildren, Jason Holland, Krystal Davis, Robert Davis, and three step-grandchildren; great- grandchildren, Wyatt and Khloe Holland, and five step-great-grandchildren; sister, Kay Hurdle; brother, Bill Davis; niece, Lisa Rash and great-nephews along with countless friends.
Although Glenn's life here on Earth has ended, he is on a new journey now with the Lord. For those that knew him, it would be easy to say that we all are lucky and thankful to have been a part of his time here on Earth. He was a great man and will be greatly missed. He loved and was much loved.
A Memorial Service will be held at Rose-Neath Southside at a later time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church, 235 Flournoy-Lucas Rd., Shreveport, LA, 71106 or to the charity of the donor's choice
