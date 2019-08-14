Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home - Minden
211 Murrell Street
Minden, LA 71055
318-377-3412
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
New Sarepta Baptist Church
Sarepta, LA
Glenn Arthur Reeves

Glenn Arthur Reeves Obituary
Glenn Arthur Reeves

Sarepta - Memorial services for Glenn Arthur Reeves will be held Friday August 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at New Sarepta Baptist Church in Sarepta, Louisiana with Bro. Marty Wright officiating.

Glenn was born July 30, 1930 in Ferriday, Louisiana and entered into rest August 11, 2019 in Shreveport, Louisiana. He was a current resident of Sarepta, Louisiana. Glenn grew up in Monterey, Concordia Parish, Louisiana and his love of hunting deer, turkey, and other wild game, as well as fishing, was well known among family and friends.

Glenn was an ordained minister in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) having served as pastor in Leesville, Louisiana and filled the pulpit in other churches in the denomination. Later he formed American Door Installers, Inc., now in the hands of his children. He graduated from Monterey High School, Monterey, Louisiana and Johnson University, Knoxville, Tennessee. Currently a member of New Sarepta Baptist Church in Sarepta.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Frances Brent Reeves and his first wife and mother of his children, Mildred Reeves.

He is survived by his wife Marie Heflin Reeves, children: Jennifer R. Miranne, Kendall W. Reeves, Gary L. Reeves, Carl W. Reeves (Judy), Byron G. Reeves, Kevin H. Reeves, Sr. (Stormy), and Janet R. Wilkerson (Daryl). Step children: Melanie Cobb Griffis (Daniel) and Lewis W. Cobb, IV (Sabrina). He was known as PeePaw to 12 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 14, 2019
