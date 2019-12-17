|
|
Glenn Clark
Ruston - Funeral services for Dr. Glenn E. Clark, age 93 of Ruston, LA, will be held 2:00 PM, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Ruston with Dr. Chris Craig officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Ruston, LA.
Glenn was born August 12, 1926 to William Albert and Mary Catherine Madden Clark. He died December 16, 2019 in Shreveport, LA. Glenn married Dorothy Vining Clark on July 1, 1954. He proudly served his country during World War II as a jump master and pathfinder instructor in Japan. Glenn was an Animal Science professor and Radiological Safety Officer at Louisiana Tech University. He also spent many years doing enzyme research in the animal science field. Glenn was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Ruston where he served as a deacon.
He graduated from Haughton High School, LSU where he received his undergraduate and Ph.D, and received a masters degree at Texas A& M. Glenn obtained certificates from M.I.T. and Oak Ridge National Laboratory to serve as the Radiological Safety Officer. He was active in the Ruston Lions Club as well as many other civic organizations holding offices in most. Glenn was a member of the Louisiana Forestry Association and a lifetime member of the Louisiana Cattlemen's Association.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy, and their four daughters: Glenna Fallin (Russell), Connie Schavrien (Steven), Karen Canterbury(James), and Cynthia Clark; sister, Elmena Clark Britt; six grandchildren, Laura Rummel (Hayden), Christopher Fallin, Lisa Schavrien, Rebecca Allen(Mark), Sarah Kyne (Eoghan) and Jason Canterbury(Heather); one great-granddaughter, Eloise Allen and two more great-grandchildren on the way. Glenn is also survived by three nieces, a nephew, their children and grandchildren. He made an impact on a lot of people and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until service time Thursday, at First Baptist Church. Donations in his memory may be made to the Dr. Glenn E. Clark Scholarship Fund Louisiana Tech Foundation, P.O. Box 3183, Ruston, LA, 71272. To leave an online memorial message for the family, please visit www.owensmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019