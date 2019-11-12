|
|
Glenn Peters
Bossier City - Glenn David Peters, age 70, passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 11, 2019 at 205 Rye Circle, Bossier City, LA.
He was born to W.F. and Mary Peters, February 1, 1949 in Converse, Louisiana. His family moved to Shreveport, where he graduated from Woodlawn High School in 1967. He soon joined the Navy to become a chef serving all his fellow brothers. He moved back to Shreveport working in the grocery industry. Glenn was loving, caring but most of all funny. He was a true southern gentlemen who loved his wife, family, especially children, God and country. He was an active NRA member and gun lobbyist.
He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; children, Richard and wife Ann, Stephanie and wife Mindy, Chloe, Adrienne; sister, Gloria Peters; mother in law, Nicy Gordon; grandchildren, Aubri, Addi, Elliana, and Cayle; sister in law, Kimberly Hufstetler and children Michael Gordon, Austin Sloan, Aidan and Autumn Hufstetler; brother in law, Jerry and wife June and children Matthew, Tyler, and Jacob Gilbert.
Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, LA. Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Northwest Louisiana Veteran's Cemetery, 7970 Mike Clark Road, Keithville, Louisiana. Brother Jackie Tipton will be officiating the service.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019