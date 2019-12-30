|
Gloria Garner
Gloria Ella Garner age 85 was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who went to be with the Lord on December 28, 2019. She was born January 6, 1934, in Natchitoches, Louisiana to Pearl Bell and Willie E. Gray and would have celebrated her 86th birthday next Monday.
Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in the chapel of Rose-Neath South Side Funeral Home. Officiating will be her long-time Pastor and friend, Brother Randy Johnson of Countryside Baptist Church where she was a faithful member. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday evening at the funeral home. Graveside services will immediately follow the funeral at Centuries Memorial Park.
Mrs. Garner graduated from Northwestern University where she was a sorority sister with Kappa Kappa Iota. She then went on to teach kindergarten and first grade for almost 30 years for the Caddo Parish School District.
Mrs. Garner was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Joe Dee Garner; and their son Daniel Thomas Garner. She is survived by her remaining three children, Stephanie Garner Myers and husband Danny, Jeff Garner and wife Marty, and De'Onna Garner and husband Pete Jamieson, seven grandchildren, Lindsay Garner, Lauren Myers Parham and husband Landon, Jarad Garner and wife Loran, Judd Myers and wife Nicole, Emily Garner Scruggs and husband Noah, Anna Garner Alexander and husband Dustin, and Jenny Garner Alexander and husband Daniel; seven great-grandchildren, Jaden Garner, Everly Parham, Ezra Scruggs and Alyza Scruggs, Garner Alexander and Grayson Alexander, and Ella Alexander.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest that donations be made to Countryside Baptist Church, 11800 Mansfield Road, Keithville, LA 71047.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020