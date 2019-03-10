|
Gloria Jean Lee
Longview, Tx - Gloria Jean Thacker Lee, 89, passed from death to eternal life Friday, March 8, 2019.
Services celebrating the life of Gloria T. Lee, 89, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Aaron Skinner officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends for visitation at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.
Gloria was born in Oil City, LA on May 15, 1929 to George W. and Sudie Thacker. She retired from Bossier Parish School District after teaching for 30 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling with her grandkids in the motorhome, studying and teaching the Bible, and the music of her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Sims and husband Bob of Longview, TX; son Bill Lee and wife Sylvia of Pensacola, FL; sisters Jackie Lloyd, Evelyn Swindoll, Billie Sue Bush; grandchildren, LeeAnn Skinner and husband Aaron of Austin, TX, Alan Sims and wife Nikki of Lubbock, TX, Rachelle Lee of Ft. White, FL, Rebecca Lee of Daphne, AL and great grandchildren Travis Skinner, Ryker Nowlin, and Lylah Rose Sims.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Rayden P. Lee, and three siblings.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to staff of LifeCare Hospice of Longview, TX and Trinity Timbers Assisted Living of Longview, TX for all their love and care.
Words of comfort may be shared and the guestbook signed online at www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 10, 2019