Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Gloria Mize Obituary
Bossier - Mrs. Gloria June Mize, 74, of Bossier City, passed away peacefully at home, late Saturday, February 1, 2020.

Services for Mrs. Mize will begin with a visitation between the hours of 5:00 and 7:00, Tuesday, February 4th held in the state room of Hill Crest Memorial, Haughton. The funeral will also be held at Hill Crest, in the chapel, the following day, Wednesday February 5th, at 2:00 PM.

Gloria was born in Minden, LA, on Saturday, March 31, 1945 to the proud parents, Lorene and Mertise Woods.

Young Miss Woods met a handsome young Air Force Service man and accepted his proposal and became his bride on May 5, 1962 as they entered Holy Matrimony. Gloria was a happy military wife, as she aided her husband proudly serving our country, as well as her Lord as they were long time members of Heritage Baptist Church. She raised her three beautiful daughters in Bossier City and was a devoted wife and mother. Although, she did have other devotions, in which she was passionate about: She loved her L.S.U. Tigers and New Orleans Saints. Yes, she was a true fan faithful to the Purple and Gold and was fortunate to see LSU win the Championship.

Gloria was preceded in death by: her father, Lorene Woods; mother Mertise Evans Woods; and her loving husband, Bobby P. Mize.

Left to carry on her legacy are: her daughters, Susan (& Chris) Hohman, Rhonda (& Danny) Roton, and Bobbie Jo (& Shane) Birmingham; and brother, Ronald (& Bunny) Woods. Also left to cherish her memory are nine grandchildren, to include her beloved Priscilla "Bud" Vigil who never left her side through Gloria's illness; and six great grandchildren.

We're going to miss her greatly.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020
