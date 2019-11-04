|
|
Gloria S. Seward
Shreveport - Mrs. Gloria S. Seward, 78, a native of Bossier City and longtime resident of Shreveport, died November 3, 2019 after a brief illness. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Hill Crest Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Hill of Gateway Church officiating. Burial will be held at Hill Crest Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
She retired after 26 years of service from the Shreveport Times. Her loving spirit and deep compassion were a blessing to all who knew her, and she will be missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, J. Richard Seward; parents, C.J. and Mabel Smith; son, Scott Seward; brother, Douglas Smith; and infant brother. She is survived by children, Debbie (Darryl) Russell of Arlington, TX, Michael (Linda) Seward of Shreveport; sister, Edith (Bruce) Bailes of Corsicana, TX; grandchildren, Jennifer Cox of Shreveport and Erika (Chris Wozniak) Russell of Grand Prairie, TX; and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family especially wants to thank the staff of Christus Grace Home - Shreveport for their exceptional kindness and care.
Pallbearers will be her nephews and cousins.
Flowers are welcome; contributions may be sent to Christus Grace Home - Shreveport, 1453 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71105.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019