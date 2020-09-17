Gloria Sanderson SartorShreveport, LA - Gloria Sanderson Sartor passed away September 15, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was born January 23, 1923 and was a Shreveport resident since birth. The only daughter of Dr. Edgar Lee Sanderson and Rachel Pierson Sanderson, she graduated from C. E. Byrd High School. She earned a B.A. degree in Music from Sweet Briar College where she served as president of the Music Club and was a member of the May Court.She married her husband, Charles Lane Sartor, in 1943. Five weeks after their marriage, her husband Lane was sent to China with the Army Air Corps until the end of the war. During this time, Mrs. Sartor was employed as the first woman reporter at The Shreveport Journal, covering "beats" at City Hall and Federal Court, and doing interviews, covering the church page, and other duties. She also was employed during the war as an organist at Kings Highway Christian Church and worked at the USO soda fountain.After World War II, Mrs. Sartor devoted her life to raising her family and serving the Shreveport community in numerous organizations and capacities. She was President of the Junior League of Shreveport and also served as President of the Volunteers of America and the Glen Retirement System Board. She served in different capacities with the Y.W.C.A., the Red Cross, the Biomedical Research Foundation, the Shreveport Symphony Guild and the Opera Guild.In addition to her community activities, Mrs. Sartor was devoted to her church, Noel Memorial United Methodist Church, and was the first president of the United Methodist Women-Noel Chapter. She also served on the Noel Church Board of Trustees, Administration Board, Council on Ministries, and many committees. In addition, she was the president and pianist for the Rasmussen and Men's Bible Class.One of her main joys in life were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who affectionately called her "Glo". She took each grandchild on their own special trip and famously directed and produced an annual Christmas program involving all of the children. Rehearsals and costuming started early in the fall with scripts and songs that reflected each child's experiences in the past year.Mrs. Sartor was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 71 years and niece, Jean Sartor Hillman. She is survived by three daughters, Ann Sartor Richardson and husband, Ralph, Kate Sartor Hilburn and Dr. Sally Lane Sartor and husband, Rickey Womack. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Dr. Jennifer O'Driscoll, Dr. Rachel White, Amelie Walker-Yung and her husband, Jason, Samuel Richardson, David Richardson and wife, Ashleigh, and Dr. Stephen Richardson and wife, Candice; eight great-grandchildren, Ella Grace Richardson, Gloria Lane White, Madison Elizabeth Sanchez, Emery Jean Richardson, Noah Lane Sanchez, Asher Guess Richardson, Selah Grace Richardson, and Lane Gaaping Walker-Yung. She is also survived by niece, Elisabeth Sartor Hardin; nephews, Dr. Balfour Sartor and wife, Em and Dr. Oliver Sartor, and nephew-in-law, John Hillman.Funeral services honoring the life of Mrs. Sartor will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 21, 2020 at Noel United Methodist Church, 520 Herndon Avenue, Shreveport. Officiating the service will be Reverend Mimi McDowell. Interment will follow the service at Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent Avenue. Social distancing and masks will be required. Honoring Gloria as pallbearers will be Dr. Balfour Sartor, Dr. Oliver Sartor, Ralph Richardson, Rickey Womack, David Richardson, Dr. Stephen Richardson and Jim Engel. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be the grandchildren.The Sartor family would like to thank Lottie Butler, her loyal caretaker of almost nine years, her good friend Frances Shenaut and the many sitters who gave her such excellent care.The family suggests memorials may be made to Noel United Methodist Church, 520 Herndon Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71101, Glen Retirement Village, 403 E. Flournoy Lucas Road, Shreveport, LA 71115 or Volunteers of America North Louisiana, 360 Jordan Street, Shreveport, LA 71101.