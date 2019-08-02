Services
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calvary Missionary Baptist Church
5823 Ledbetter St.
Shreveport, LA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Missionary Baptist Church
5823 Ledbetter St.
Shreveport, LA
Glynn Lanier Barnes


1957 - 2019
Glynn Lanier Barnes Obituary
Mr. Glynn Lanier Barnes

Keithville - Glynn Lanier Barnes, age 61 and a native of Logansport, La., and resident of Baton Rouge, La., entered into eternal rest on July 19, 2019.Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM, followed by Celebration of Life Services at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 5823 Ledbetter St., in Shreveport, La. The Rev. J. Rascoe Gant, Jr., will be officiating. Interment will follow at Barnes Memorial Park Cemetery in Logansport, La.

Glynn is survived by his wife, Stephanie A. Barnes of Baton Rouge, La., two children, Carlos D. Hall of Keithville, La., and Dr. Charminae Barnes of Los Angeles, Ca., his mother, Ruth M. Barnes of Logansport, La., three siblings and their spouses, Dr. Shelton W. Barnes (Janet) of New Orleans, La., Larry J. Barnes (Pam) of Shreveport, La., and Jacqueline Barnes-Gipson (James) of Logansport, La., three grandchildren, JaCarlos D. Hall, Shadarin R. Hall and Kalia B. Hall, a great-grandchild, Damian K. Hall, and a plethora of other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 2, 2019
