Gordon Nurse
Shreveport, LA - Gordon Nurse, 70, was born March 4, 1950 in Woodbrook, Port of Spain in Trinidad to parents Thomas Ellis and Claudine Nurse and passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Gordon was a talented steel drum musician and had a passion for cooking, especially Caribbean. He was known for always getting his way, but was loved and supported by his many friends and family. He will never be forgotten and leaves a great void in the lives of those who love him.
Gordon is preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Tricia Bostic.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 15 years, Patty Roberts; sons, Kevin Morris and wife, Judith and Uriah Nurse; daughter, Maron Szabo and husband, Andrew Bonin; grandchildren, Khalil Moore, Mariah Nurse, Sasha Morris, Miguel Morris, Uriah Nurse, Jr., Andrew Bonin, Jr.; sister, Margaret Doctrove and husband, Vernon; nephew, Darryl Nurse and wife, Coreen; niece, Amina Doctrove; and great-niece, Brianna Nurse.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff throughout the Willis Knighton system for their care and compassion during his illness.
A celebration honoring Gordon's life will be held at a later date when circumstances allow but until then friends and family may leave their condolences and stories on www.rose-neath.com
.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in Gordon's honor to the charity of the donor's choice
.