1/1
Gordon Nurse
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gordon Nurse

Shreveport, LA - Gordon Nurse, 70, was born March 4, 1950 in Woodbrook, Port of Spain in Trinidad to parents Thomas Ellis and Claudine Nurse and passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Gordon was a talented steel drum musician and had a passion for cooking, especially Caribbean. He was known for always getting his way, but was loved and supported by his many friends and family. He will never be forgotten and leaves a great void in the lives of those who love him.

Gordon is preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Tricia Bostic.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 15 years, Patty Roberts; sons, Kevin Morris and wife, Judith and Uriah Nurse; daughter, Maron Szabo and husband, Andrew Bonin; grandchildren, Khalil Moore, Mariah Nurse, Sasha Morris, Miguel Morris, Uriah Nurse, Jr., Andrew Bonin, Jr.; sister, Margaret Doctrove and husband, Vernon; nephew, Darryl Nurse and wife, Coreen; niece, Amina Doctrove; and great-niece, Brianna Nurse.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff throughout the Willis Knighton system for their care and compassion during his illness.

A celebration honoring Gordon's life will be held at a later date when circumstances allow but until then friends and family may leave their condolences and stories on www.rose-neath.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in Gordon's honor to the charity of the donor's choice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shreveport Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved