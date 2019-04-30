Grace Brantley "Tina" Anderson



Shreveport - Grace Brantley "Tina" Anderson died peacefully at her home on Friday, April 26, 2019, after a brief struggle with cancer. She was 76 years old. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 2:00 PM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 275 Southfield Road, Shreveport, LA, 71105. Officiating will be The Reverend Paul D. Martin assisted by The Reverend Sean D. Duncan. A reception will follow in the church parlor. A private family burial will be held.



Born in Birmingham, AL, on March 20, 1943, Tina was raised in Troy, AL, where her friends honored her by electing her homecoming queen in her junior year at Charles Henderson High School. After attending a year at Mississippi State College for Women, Tina transferred to The University of Alabama, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. While at Alabama, she met Bill Anderson, and after a few months of courtship, the two were married at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Troy, AL on July 17, 1964. Shortly afterward, the couple moved to Shreveport, where they raised their three children and lived for the rest of their lives.



In addition to enjoying traveling, reading, and gardening, Tina was active in several organizations, including The Junior League of Shreveport, where she served as chairwoman of the 1977 Rummage Sale; St. Paul's Episcopal Church, where she served on the Altar Guild; Volunteers of America, where she served on the board of directors; The National Society of the Colonial Dames of America; Daughters of the American Revolution; and a charter member of the Shreveport Garden Study Club. Above all, Tina loved and cherished her family. She was a loving wife, a nurturing mother, and a devoted grandmother. Her grandchildren, who called her "D.D.," gave her great joy in life. Tina was a woman of faith, who was confident in her Lord's love for her. Her faith sustained both her and her family through her illness.



Tina was preceded in death by her daughter, Trudy; her parents, Oliver and Betty Brantley; and her brothers, Michael Brantley and Patrick Brantley. Tina is survived by her husband of 54 years, Bill Anderson; her children, Brant Anderson, Betsy Anderson Mears and her husband, Graham, and Murphy Anderson and his wife, Jennifer; her grandchildren, Oliver Mears, Henry Mears, Murphy Mears, George Mears, Luke Anderson, Blake Anderson, and Grace Anderson; her sister, Betsy Gresham and her husband, Bill; her brother-in-law, Hank and his wife, Rhonda; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.



The family would like to thank Drs. Ronny Byrd, Chip McDonald, Karla Querbes, and Lane Rosen; Yvonne Suggs and Olivia Hartfell at the Progressive Care Center; as well as the staff of Willis-Knighton Cancer Center for their excellent and professional attention. In addition, the family extends its thanks to Tennis Loftin and Exie Mills, who provided invaluable household support over the years, as well as to Tina's home caregivers, Nancy Jefferson, Ray Franklin, Hazel Gipson, Gena Sanders, and Donna Kennon.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Ascension Classical School, 10509 Norris Ferry Road, Shreveport, LA, 71106 (ascensionclassicalschool.org); St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 275 Southfield Road, Shreveport, LA, 71105 (stpauls-shreveport.org); Volunteers of America, Northwest Louisiana, 360 Jordan Street, Shreveport, LA, 71101(voanorthla.org); or the . Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019