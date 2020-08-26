1/1
Grace Lee Cooper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grace Lee Cooper

Grace was born February 24, 1944 in Bossier City La. to the union of J. Miley and Lizzie Lee Murray Cooper. She departed this life Wednesday August 19, 2020, after a brief illness.

Public viewing will be held on Friday, August 28 from 12:00- 5:00PM, with funeral services on Saturday, August 29 at 11:00 AM at Winnfield Funeral Home, 3701 Hollywood Ave, Shreveport, LA. Pastor Danny R. Mitchell, Jr., New Elizabeth Baptist Church, Officiant.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport
3701 HOLLYWOOD AVE.
Shreveport, LA 71109-8007
318-631-0203
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved