Grace Lee Cooper



Grace was born February 24, 1944 in Bossier City La. to the union of J. Miley and Lizzie Lee Murray Cooper. She departed this life Wednesday August 19, 2020, after a brief illness.



Public viewing will be held on Friday, August 28 from 12:00- 5:00PM, with funeral services on Saturday, August 29 at 11:00 AM at Winnfield Funeral Home, 3701 Hollywood Ave, Shreveport, LA. Pastor Danny R. Mitchell, Jr., New Elizabeth Baptist Church, Officiant.









