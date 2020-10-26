1/1
Gracie Louise Conly
1941 - 2020
Gracie Louise Conly

Ringgold - Private funeral services for Gracie Louise Conly, 79, of Ringgold, LA will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. in Springhill Baptist Church, Ringgold, LA. Officiating will be Rev. Marvin LeLeux and Russell Flint. Burial will follow in Springhill Cemetery, Ringgold, LA. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. at Springhill Baptist Church, Ringgold, LA. Services are under the direction of Rockett Funeral Home, Ringgold, LA. Due to COVID-19, mask must be worn and social distancing will be enforced.

Louise was born January 17, 1941 in Readheimer, LA and passed away October 24, 2020 in Shreveport, LA. She was a member of the Ringgold Women's Club, a founding member of Ringgold's Slabtown Festival, and a devoted member of Springhill Baptist Church, Ringgold, LA. Louise loved The Lord, her church family and adored her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Odis and Grace Russell; husband of 57 years, William "Bill" Conly, Sr; sisters, Vera Huckaby and Nellie Boyd; and brother, Clyde Russell.

Left to cherish her memory include her sons, Bill Conly, Jr and wife, Mandy of Covington, LA and David R. Conly and wife, Tina of Greenwood, LA; daughter, Stacey Lee Conly of Ringgold, LA; sister, Anne Flint and husband, Jim of Ringgold, LA; grandchildren, Tommy Harris and wife, Brandy, Stacey Leann Fontenot and husband, James, Robert Harris and wife, Joanna, James Conly Posey and wife, Tristan, Grayson Conly, Erin Conly, Nate Conly and Carly Conly; 15 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Phyllis Martin and husband, David of Shreveport, LA; extended family member, Georgia West of Bossier City, LA and a number of other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers will be Robbie Usher, Russell Flint, Tommy Harris, James Conly Posey, Nate Conly, and Grayson Conly. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Harris, Jim Flint, Carroll Stevens, Blackie Morris, Johnny Huckaby, and Kenny Boyd.






Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Springhill Baptist Church
OCT
28
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Springhill Baptist Church
OCT
28
Burial
Springhill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rockett Funeral Home - Ringgold
2438 Military Road
Ringgold, LA 71068
318-894-4441
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 26, 2020
We were sorry to hear of your loss and are keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Kent & Donna Lenard
Friend
October 26, 2020
Worked with her 78-80 Bear creek. A wonderful Lady. Came from good people in MR. Odis and MRS. Grace. When they were at Church the preacher would have us sing Amazing Grace for MR. Odis.
Jessie Joyner
Friend
