Grady Kelly, Jr.



Keithville, LA - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Grady Kelly, Jr. on March 20, 2019 at the age of 75.



Services will be held at Rose-Neath Southside. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019. Funeral services will be on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Willis Dear and Rev. Mark Goins. Burial will follow at Centuries Memorial Park.



Grady was born in Evelyn, LA to the late Grady and Hazel Kelly. He married the love of his life, Shirley, in 1964. Grady began his career in car sales in 1968 at Moffit Volkswagon, becoming sales manager at Winningham Nissan Volvo in 1975 and retiring from Yokem Toyota in 2014. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. Grady was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many.



He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, C.L. Kelly. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; children, Col. Jeffrey Kelly & Angie and Vicky Reeves & Mark; grandchildren, Jeffrey Kelly II & Faith, Ashley Frasse & Matt, Emily Boudreaux & Cody, and Dalton Reeves. He will be greatly missed and will ALWAYS live in our hearts!



Memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church.



The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Sally Ball, Dr. Anil Veluvolu, and St. Joseph Hospice. Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary