Gray Hayes McCraw, Jr.



Shreveport - Gray Hayes McCraw, Jr., 77, passed away in his home June 16, 2019. A private gathering of family and friends will be held to celebrate his life.



Hayes was born April 7, 1942, in Shreveport to Gray Hayes and Mutelle Beene McCraw. He graduated Bossier High School in 1960.



Hayes lived life to the fullest, and his colorful and fun-loving reputation preceded him. As a young man, he enjoyed his family, friends, and life on Lake Bistineau. His free spirit took him to Telluride, Colorado where he lived and traveled the west for many years. As a father, his love was always evident, and he took great joy and pride in his children. More recently, he was a doting grandfather and enjoyed his Wednesday date with his twin grandsons, James and Hayes.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Douglas Beene McCraw, and his granddaughter, Evelyn Monroe McCraw. He is survived by his wife, Merry Munn McCraw; his son, Travis Hayes McCraw; his daughter, Tracy McCraw Morton, and her husband, Mark; his son, Gray Hayes McCraw III, and his wife Emma; his grandchildren, Chloe Ann Morton, Gavin Hayes Morton, Gray Hayes McCraw IV, and James Fisher McCraw; and by his sister, Ann McCraw Stokes, and her husband Ron. Published in Shreveport Times from June 21 to June 23, 2019