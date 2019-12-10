|
|
Gregory Beene Winkler
Shreveport - Gregory Beene Winkler, 78, of Shreveport, Louisiana, passed away on November 24 just days after the death of his beloved wife of 18 years Beth Ann Winkler who lost her battle with ovarian cancer. Gregory lived in Cocoa Beach, Florida and on the island of Bonaire, Caribbean Netherlands.
Greg graduated from the McCallie School in Chattanooga Tennessee, attended Davidson College and graduated in 1976 with a BA in Natural Sciences from the University of South Florida. Greg was a charter fishing boat captain and professional motorcycle racer but in 1979, he discovered windsurfing, which became his passion. In 1994 he won the Windsurfing world championship in the Masters division. He met his future wife, Beth, on the water and they married in 2001. Together they managed the Banana River Windsurfing Resort, traveled internationally for sailing events, coached athletes and served as advisors for US Olympic Sailboarding teams. Greg was also an avid reader, journaled daily, a knowledgeable botanist and an accomplished potter.
Greg was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Winkler of Hannibal, Missouri and Mr. and Mrs. Claud Beene of Shreveport, Louisiana. His parents, Mr. and Mrs. C. L. (Wink and Beenie) Winkler of Shreveport, Louisiana. His wife, Elizabeth Winkler of Cocoa Beach, Florida.
Greg is survived by his brother David Winkler and his wife, Susan of Shreveport, Louisiana, his daughter Elizabeth Ford and grandson Ethan Ford and daughter Virginia Prescott and her husband Mark of Los Angeles, California.
Greg and Beth's children are planning a celebration of their lives in early 2020.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019