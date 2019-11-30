|
|
Gregory Carson Harrell
Shreveport, LA - A graveside service honoring the life of Gregory Carson Harrell, 72, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on December 4, 2019 at Forest Park Cemetery, 3700 St. Vincent Avenue, Shreveport, Louisiana.
Gregory Carson Harrell was born September 30, 1947 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Benjamin Jewell Harrell and Marie McDonald Harrell and passed away peacefully Monday, November 25, 2019.
A lifetime resident of Shreveport, Greg was an avid baseball and sports trivia fan, and enjoyed the nostalgia of Western tv shows and movies. A special thanks to his caregivers: Melvin Pierre, and Dr. Craig Miller and the staff at Shreveport Internal Medicine.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019