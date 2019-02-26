|
|
Gregory Racicky
Keithvlle - Gregory Joseph Racicky, 60, of Keithville, LA went to be with his Lord on February 22, 2019. He left this world doing what he loved, driving over the road with his dog Boudreaux by his side. He spent his life over the road supporting his family. Left to cherish his memories is life-long partner Rayma Racicky; daughters, Amie Garrett (Mark), Summer Strickland and Janice Racicky; son, Joseph Racicky; 10 grandchildren, one great-grandchild; sisters, Margaret Brown and Pamela Gandy; and three nephews.
The family will receive friends, Wednesday, February 27, 2019 starting at 1:00 PM at Boone Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow beginning at 2:00 PM. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in March.
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 26, 2019