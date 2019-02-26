Services
Boone Funeral Home - Bossier Chapel
2156 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 742-5361
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Boone Funeral Home - Bossier Chapel
2156 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Boone Funeral Home - Bossier Chapel
2156 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Racicky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Racicky

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gregory Racicky Obituary
Gregory Racicky

Keithvlle - Gregory Joseph Racicky, 60, of Keithville, LA went to be with his Lord on February 22, 2019. He left this world doing what he loved, driving over the road with his dog Boudreaux by his side. He spent his life over the road supporting his family. Left to cherish his memories is life-long partner Rayma Racicky; daughters, Amie Garrett (Mark), Summer Strickland and Janice Racicky; son, Joseph Racicky; 10 grandchildren, one great-grandchild; sisters, Margaret Brown and Pamela Gandy; and three nephews.

The family will receive friends, Wednesday, February 27, 2019 starting at 1:00 PM at Boone Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow beginning at 2:00 PM. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in March.
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boone Funeral Home - Bossier Chapel
Download Now