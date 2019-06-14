Gregory Samuel Cush



Shreveport - Mr. Gregory Samuel Cush, age 60, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Visitation will be held from 10:30 until 11:00 am with a service at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 15, in the Chapel of Osborn Funeral Home. Officiating will be Father Joseph Howard. A private family graveside service will be held.



Greg was a native and lifelong resident of Shreveport, LA. He attended Jesuit High School and was a graduate of Centenary College. He worked in the oil and gas industry in Louisiana and Texas until he joined his brothers, Joey and Bryan, in the food and beverage business. Together they ran some of Shreveport's most beloved night spots including Centenary Oyster House and The Village Grille. Greg was happiest spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, boating and being with his friends and family.



Greg was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Wilbur Cush; mother, Beverly Burch Cush; brother, Joseph Wilbur Cush, Jr.; and brother, Bryan Stephen Cush. He is survived by his wife, Rhonda; sisters, Derrie Cush Lindley and husband, Tom and Angela Cush John and husband, Rick; and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family requests that memorials be made to the or Catholic Charities of Northwest Louisiana.



The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Scott Boniol, everyone at Christus Highland Cancer Treatment Center and Grace Home Hospice.