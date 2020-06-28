Gwen Lazarus Patton
1942 - 2020
Gwen Lazarus Patton

Keithville - Funeral services for Gwen DeSoto Lazarus Patton, 77, of Keithville, La will be 2:00 PM, Monday, June 29, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Southside Chapel. Rev. Roger Morton will be officiating. Burial will follow at Centuries Memorial Cemetery. Friends may visit Monday, June 29, 2020 from 1:00 PM until service in the chapel.

Gwen, daughter of Edward and Mary Walker DeSoto, was born August 21, 1942 in Mansfield, LA. She passed away at her residence in Keithville, June 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Halbert A. Lazarus, Jr; her grandson, Matthew Lee McDonald; sister, Janine DeSoto Hux and brother, Timmy Desoto.

Gwen was a member of the Barron Road Baptist Church in Keithville. Gwen retired from AT&T where she worked for 27 years. She also made many friends selling Avon. Her hobbies included sewing for her children and grandchildren, bird watching, and working in her flower garden. She enjoyed spending time with her family and she kept her grandchildren for many years.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 14 years, James Guy Patton; her children, Edward Austin Lazarus (Lisa), Hazel "Polly" Lazarus Fischer (Doug, Jr.), and Cathy Lazarus Hosey (Gregg); her stepson, Roger A. Patton, Jr. (Lynette); 12 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren and her niece, Ellen Creel.

Gwen's family wants to extend a special Thank You to Willis-Knighton Cancer Center; Dr. Patel and nurses Lanie and Haley. Also, to her very special caregivers, Van, Lisa, Melissa and JoAnne.






Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Rose-Neath Funeral Homes Inc.
JUN
29
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Rose-Neath Funeral Homes Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Homes Inc.
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
