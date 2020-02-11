|
|
Gwendolyn Bagley Klotz
Shreveport - Gwendolyn Bagley Klotz passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, with her children by her side after a brief illness. A visitation with the family will be held from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home,1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, Louisiana. A private graveside service will be held.
Gwen was born August 10, 1938 in Shreveport, Louisiana, to parents, Una and Claude Bagley. She grew up in Keatchie, Louisiana and attended Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana, majoring in merchandising. Gwen was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority and a long-time member of East Ridge Country Club.
Gwen lived in beauty all her life, wining several beauty pageants. She was known for always being dressed to perfection, complimented by her fabulous jewelry and sunglasses! She never left the house without putting on her makeup.
She adored her family first and foremost. She was an excellent bridge player for over 50 years and was a member of numerous bridge clubs. She and her late husband, David, had a passion for gambling and frequently traveled to Las Vegas until Shreveport legalized gambling. She was an avid reader, often reading a book a day. She loved to cheer on her LSU Tigers and was thrilled to see them win their fourth National Championship. She loved her children and their families and was known as "GG" by all. She was a generous person who took care of those who needed help and was always giving to those in need. She will always be remembered for how she made people laugh.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, David Baer Klotz; grandparents, John Forsyth Hunt and Jimmie Clayton Hunt; parents, Francis Claude Bagley and Una Hunt Bagley; sister, Jimmie Catherine Bagley McAteer; brother, J.F. "Bubbo" Bagley and wife, Sue Bagley; daughter-in-law, Brenda Tucker Klotz and sister-in-law, Caroline Masur and husband, David.
Gwen is survived by her daughter, Michele Aura Reynolds of Houston, TX; sons, Dr. A. Michael Aura of Shreveport, LA, Samuel Stephen Klotz and wife, Lupita, of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, Phillip Hayes Klotz of Dallas, TX; grandchildren, Dylan Reynolds of Austin, TX, Rayne Reynolds of Shreveport, Ashley Klotz Overson and husband, Andrew, of San Bernardino, CA, Brian Klotz and wife, Naomi, of Fontana, CA, Connor Klotz of Dallas, TX, Ahlden Klotz of Mansfield, TX and Julio Castellanos, of Los Angeles, CA and great-grandchildren, Brynn, Presley, Maverick, and Kinsley Klotz,
Bellamy and Beckett Klotz, Aspen Klotz, Peyton and Tucker Overson.
Serving Gwen as honorary pallbearers will be Dylan Reynolds, Rayne Reynolds, Connor Klotz, Johnny Bagley, Tommy Bagley, Ricky Bagley, Mike Bagley, Petey Camp, Clay Mullin and Tyler Guidry.
The family would like to thank Betty Diaz for her long-time devotion as a companion and caregiver.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to SouthernCare Hospice Services for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to The Providence House, 814 Cotton St, Shreveport, LA 71101, Holy Angels, 10450 Ellerbe Road, Shreveport, LA 71106, Robinson's Rescue, 2515 Line Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71104, or to the charity of donor's choice.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020