Gwendolyn Hutchins Shaffer
On April 22, 2020, Gwen, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away at age 78. She was born March 12, 1942 to Albert Curtis Hutchins, Sr. and Gwendolyn Lafitte Hutchins. Gwen attended St. Vincent's Academy and graduated from Ruston High School. Gwen worked for Aeropres Corporation for 23 years until she and her husband, Pete, purchased The Cake House in 2001. Gwen "aka" Waldo enjoyed cooking, gardening and traveling which included numerous cruises, trips to South Padre and many trips to the West Coast, especially The Hotel Del. Gwen is survived by her husband, Clarence "Pete" Harvey Shaffer III; daughter Jayne Ann Sexton(Rod), Redlands, CA; son John H. Pistorius, Jr.(Sonya), Shreveport, LA; grandchildren Ashley and Kaylee Pistorius; her four nephews, Mark, Michael, Scott and Joseph Hutchins; niece Michelle Tinker; and her dear friends Betty Shields and Brenda Jeter. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at The Glen. Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020