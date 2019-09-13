Services
J.S. Williams - Shreveport
1104 Pierre Ave
Shreveport, LA 71103
(318) 221-6169
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Lake Bethlehem B C
2842 ML King Jr, Drive
View Map
Gwendolyn Jernigan Scott


1969 - 2019
Gwendolyn Jernigan Scott Obituary
Gwendolyn Jernigan Scott

Shreveport - In loving memory of Mrs. Gwendolyn Jernigan Scott, wife of Mr. Percy V. Scott was born January 5, 1969. She departed this earthly life and entered into rest on September 9, 2019. She worked for the city of Shreveport for many years and later for one of the Casinos. Gwendolyn enjoyed the company of family and friends. Her funeral will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Lake Bethlehem B C located 2842 ML King Jr, Drive and laid to rest at the church cemetery. Pastor Dennis Everett Sr. will officiate and J S William Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 13, 2019
