Gwendolyn Jernigan Scott
Shreveport - In loving memory of Mrs. Gwendolyn Jernigan Scott, wife of Mr. Percy V. Scott was born January 5, 1969. She departed this earthly life and entered into rest on September 9, 2019. She worked for the city of Shreveport for many years and later for one of the Casinos. Gwendolyn enjoyed the company of family and friends. Her funeral will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Lake Bethlehem B C located 2842 ML King Jr, Drive and laid to rest at the church cemetery. Pastor Dennis Everett Sr. will officiate and J S William Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 13, 2019