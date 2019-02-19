H. Larry Hudson



Shreveport, LA - H. Larry Hudson, reunited with his Lord at age 85, Sunday February 17, 2019. To say he lived life to the fullest is a wild understatement. Due to complications following a fall, he peacefully and painlessly left this world. Ceremony honoring Larry's life will be held at First United Methodist Church 500 Common Street, Shreveport, LA 71101 on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Minister, Pat Day will be officiating. Graveside service will follow at Mt. Mariah Methodist Church Cemetery in Arcadia, LA.



Larry was born February 13, 1934, in Pine Island, LA and graduated from Vivian High School in 1952. He attended Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana and due to a football injury transferred to Hinds Junior College in Raymond, Mississippi from 1953-1954. During the years of 1954-1956 he served in the United States Army and later graduated from the University of Southwestern Louisiana in 1961 with a B.S. in Geology.



Larry was very passionate and involved in his church community as a member of First United Methodist Church in Shreveport, LA. His love for music could be heard not only in Will Andress' church choir but also in leading his Sunday School Class, The Seekers, in joyous hymns.



This man exemplified the definition of a Louisiana Sportsman, with his crosshairs always set on a good quail hunt, fishing and a passion for the LSU Tigers.



Larry is survived by the love of his life, Carolyn Buckner Hudson. They were wed over 51 years ago on July 21, 1967. He is also survived by his son, Lance Iverson Hudson, of Shreveport, LA and his daughter Leah Hudson Teta and son-in-law LTC Richard Palmer Teta of Soignies, Belgium. Larry leaves behind three beautiful granddaughters, Olivia Kay Hudson of Shreveport, LA, Amelia Rose Teta and Emory Adelaide Teta of Soignies, Belgium.



We celebrate and honor this larger than life man and know that he is at peace with his Lord in Heaven.



Memorials may be made in his honor to First United Methodist Church, 500 Common St., Shreveport, LA 71101. Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019