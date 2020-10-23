Hailey Eugene Hicks, Sr.Shreveport - Funeral services celebrating the life of Hailey Eugene Hicks, Sr. will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Pine Grove Baptist Church, 3799 Ridge Rd., Castor, LA 71016. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St., Shreveport, LA 71101. Officiating the service will be Bro. James (Face) Lovell and Dr. Robert Finley.Hailey was born in Coushatta, LA to Herbert Hailey Hicks and Mary Gertrude Southern and went to be with his Savior on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Bossier City, Louisiana. Hailey was a member of First Bossier Church, Bossier City, LA where he attended faithfully, always joyful and encouraging everyone he met with a smile and a handshake.As a young man, Hailey enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country on the U.S.S. Philippine Sea (CVS-47) and the U.S.S. Shangri-La (CVA-38), respectively, traveling throughout the Pacific. After discharging from the Navy, Hailey went on to work at the Louisiana Army Ammunition Plant, now known as Camp Minden. Hailey went on to work in management for various companies and ultimately rose to the position of Director of Operations for Auto Convoy and Allied Systems in Dallas, TX.Hailey always enjoyed fishing and camping, and loved to golf, working hard at becoming his best in the sport. He also enjoyed gardening, always working to keep his yard immaculate. At the age of 60, Hailey suffered a massive stroke which left him paralyzed on one side, and unable to communicate through speech. He went on to live with his disabilities, showing strength, honor, integrity, and perseverance. He learned to communicate without words, always smiling, showing joy to everyone he met. He was an inspiration to his family and many friends.Hailey was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Tyler Hicks; son, Hailey Eugene Hicks, Jr.; parents, Herbert Hailey and Mary Southern Hicks; brother, Marion Franklin Hicks and sister, Nancy Hicks Toms. Those left to cherish his memory are sons, James Darrell Hicks and spouse, Leslie and Clifton Ray Hicks; daughter, Debbie Hicks Williams and spouse, Kyle; grandchildren, Rebecca States, Marc Williamson, Andrew Hicks, Adele Weil, Claire Hicks, Anne Catherine Hicks, Austin Hicks, Terri Cornelius and Sadie Hicks; eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.Honoring Hailey as pallbearers will be grandsons Marc Williamson, Andrew Hicks, and Austin Hicks; son-in-law, Kyle Williams; brother-in-law, Randy White and dear family friend, Sokou Thomas.In lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude that charitable donations be made to First Bossier Church or Pine Grove Baptist Church.