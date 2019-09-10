|
|
Hallie Betty Lee Brewer
Shreveport - Mrs. Hallie Betty Lee Brewer (formerly Davis) died in LSU Shreveport hospital on September 1, 2019 in Shreveport LA at the age of 79.
Betty is survived by her children; Dorothy Brown, Bobby Patterson, Phillip Patterson, Regina Anderson (Leroy Anderson), Theresa Hobbs,(D.C. Hobbs) Patricia Brewer and Sherika Nash(Justin Nash); and her siblings, Mary Ann Baker and Lottie Gray. She is preceded in death by her spouse: Noah Joseph Brewer and her sisters: Rosemary Egan, Ethel Lewis and Ruby Davis.
Betty was born on May 15, 1940 in Keatchie, LA. to Ella Mae and Clinton Davis. Betty and Noah celebrated 38 years of marriage and even more years together. Since her retirement, Betty was neighborhood famous as the candy lady. The couple welcomed many family and friends into their home over the years and Betty was a second mother to many.
Lovingly known as "Ms. Betty" or "Womens"; she was an accomplished cook and beloved grandmother of 18 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Betty was always a caregiver and generous to a fault and she will be dearly missed.
Family hour 6 P.M. September 13, 2019, Good Samaritan Funeral Home, 2200 Laurel Street Shreveport. Funeral 11 A.M. September 14, 2019, Fairfield United Methodist Church 4105 Linwood Avenue Shreveport LA.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate Betty's life.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 10, 2019