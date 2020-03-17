Services
Halton Haden "Andy" Andrews


1928 - 2020
Halton Haden "Andy" Andrews Obituary
Halton Haden "Andy" Andrews

Shreveport - Halton Haden "Andy" Andrews passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at the age of 91. Andy was born in Franklin, Kentucky, on October 5, 1928, to William Henry Andrews and Mary Myrtle Williamson Andrews. At age 9, Andy moved with his family to Taylorville, Illinois. While attending Taylorville High School, he excelled at basketball and received an athletic scholarship to attend Centenary College of Louisiana. There, Andy met the love of his life, Joyce Hardin, and they married on July 11, 1952.

Andy was a sales representative for U. S. Rubber Company in New Orleans, Louisiana. Following that position, he and his family moved to Shreveport, Louisiana, to begin a career in the oil and gas industry. Andy was owner and President of Bowman Oil Company for more than four decades.

As a lifelong member of Noel Memorial United Methodist Church, Andy was an active member of the Men's Bible Class for many years. He served on the Board of Directors of the Louisiana Oil Marketers Association. Life as an avid golfer and hunter took him on many wonderful adventures, and as a member of East Ridge Country Club, he enjoyed many rounds of golf with his friends. Andy was an eternal optimist and will always be remembered for his infectious smile and welcoming heart. Nothing brought him more joy than watching his LSU Tigers.

Andy was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Homer Henry Andrews. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Joyce Hardin Andrews, and three children: Susan Andrews Wood (John); Scott Hardin Andrews; and Gregory Haden Andrews (Sean). He is also survived by his two grandsons, David Andrews Wood (Kathryn) and Brad Franklin Wood (Meghan), as well as his four precious great-granddaughters: Caroline, Camille, Lauren, and Kate. Andy is also survived by sisters, Hollis Andrews Ridgeway of Edinburg, Illinois, and Gean Andrews Pickett (Jim) of Taylorville, Illinois; sister-in-law, Karen Andrews of Carthage, Illinois; as well as many special nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Paul Wilson; the doctors and staff of Regional Urology; the doctors and staff of Christus Highland Medical Center; wonderful neighbors Tom and Peggy Scates; and his dedicated caregivers: Charlene, Shanda, and Maude, who were angels to the family.

With respect to social assembly restrictions related to the COVID-19 virus, a memorial service will be held at a future time. The family requests that gifts in Andy's memory be made to Noel Memorial United Methodist Church at 520 Herndon Street, Shreveport LA 71101, or to the .
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
