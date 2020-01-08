Services
Watson & Sons Funeral Home - Center
1554 TX 7 East
Center, TX 75935
(936) 598-4331
Keithville - Hank Beaver, 66, of Keithville, Louisiana, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in Nacogdoches.

A blue jean casual memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service.

Mr. Beaver was born March 4, 1953, in Merced, California, to Billy Earl Beaver and Pansy Lorene Killman Beaver. He retired after a forty-two year career as a truck driver. He loved to fish and watch his Dallas Cowboys.

He is survived by his children, Billy Beaver and wife Teaha of Keithville, Louisiana, Randi Ham and husband Nick of Stanley, Louisiana, and Amanda Deason of Stonewall, Louisiana; grandchildren, Alyssa Deason of Stonewall, Louisiana, Cayson Beaver of Stanley, Louisiana, Abigail Myers of Stanley, Louisiana, Reagan Ham of Stanley, Louisiana, and Dawson Ham of Stanley, Louisiana; mother, Pansy Beaver of Shreveport, Louisiana; sister, Pam Wheeler of Shreveport, Louisiana; and brother, T.M. Beaver of Bethany, Louisiana.

He is preceded in death by his father, Billy Earl Beaver.

Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
