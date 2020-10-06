Harold Armstrong
Bossier City - Harold Glenn Armstrong was called to his eternal home on Sunday, October 4, 2020 by his Lord and Savior. A funeral service will be held Thursday October 8, 2020 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. till time of service. Interment will be at the Zion Hill Cemetery in Weatherford, Texas on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Reverend Michael Rodrigue will be officiating the services.
Harold was born July 19, 1936 in Eastland, Texas to Ward and Charlie Armstrong. He received his Bachelor's of Business from Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Texas. After graduating, he met Miss Kittie Parks and they happily married for 61 years. Together they had three beautiful daughters, Patricia, Melissa "Missy", and Glenna. Harold served 6 years in the Texas national guard with 6 months of active duty. He was a hard worker and a company man and providing for his family was important to him. Harold worked 42 years for JC Penney and retired as store Manager. In his spare time, Harold enjoyed going to garage sales and collecting toys. He was a prankster and enjoyed making those he loved, laugh. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
Harold is preceded in death by daughter, Melissa Armstrong; mother, Charlie Samuels and husband, Tommy; and father, Ward Armstrong. He is survived by wife, Kittie Armstrong; daughters, Patricia Rodrigue and husband, Mark, Glenna Angel and husband, Pete; granddaughter, Shelby Rodrigue; grandsons, Austin Angel, Garrett Angel, Dalton Angel, Jessy Arbaugh; great grandson, Jayce Arbaugh; and sister, Cheryl Clayrene Beuret.
Serving as pallbearers will be Mark Rodrigue, Jack Land, Dalton Angel, Russell Warren, Steve Warren, Doug Warren, and Nathan Magner. Honorary Pallbearers will be Pete Angel, James "Jim" Warren, and Weldon Parks.
God Bless the special angels among us, family doctor and friend, Dr. Allen Cox, Jr.; the whole Brookdale Bossier family; Cornerstone Specialty Hospital, Especially Angie and Marguerite and Carpenter House Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family would love for you to donate in memory to the Alzheimer's Association
by visiting alz.org/donate,
the American Cancer Society
at cancer.org/involved/donate,
to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at nationalmssociety.org/Donate,
or to the church or charity of the donor's choice
.