Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Harold Bledsoe


1931 - 2019
Harold Bledsoe Obituary
Harold Bledsoe

Shreveport, LA - Funeral services for Harold L. Bledsoe will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Dr., Shreveport, Louisiana. Officiating will be Rev. Kenny Joyner and Rev. Chad Hardbarger. Interment will follow at the Forest Park West Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:00 Noon until service time Wednesday in the chapel.

Harold was born August 20, 1931 in Urbana, Arkansas to Jasper and Lola Frisby Bledsoe, he passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 in Shreveport after a lengthy illness. Harold served in the US Air Force and was a Korean War Veteran. He retired as an accountant and was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 59 years, Fran Bledsoe; Children, Ben and wife Dawna Bledsoe, Pamela Noble and Beth Craig; Grandchildren, Mary Kathryn Bledsoe, Beth Anne Bledsoe, Lee Bledsoe, Jonathan Craig and Mitchell Craig.

Memorial donations can be made to "The Bledsoe Family Scholarship - College of Business" at The LA Tech Foundation, P. O. Box 3183 - Ruston, LA 71272
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
