Harold Bruce Arland Peterson (Pete)
Shreveport - Harold Bruce Arland Peterson (Pete) age 93, of Shreveport, Louisiana, passed away November 18, 2019 after complications from appendicitis. Pete's 37-year career with the National Weather Service as a meteorologist / hydrologist began in Washington and Oregon, collecting data in remote locations like Stampede Pass and Tatoosh Island. He later transferred to Louisiana, where he was responsible for predictable flood stage analysis for the lower Mississippi and Atchafalaya River Basin.
Pete is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Oscar Peterson and Agnes (Peterson-Erickson) Peterson; his wife of 69 years Bertha Marie (Cook-Rushton) Peterson formerly of Port Angeles, WA who passed away June 28, 2017 in Shreveport LA; and granddaughter Hannah Beth Ann Peterson of Shreveport, LA who passed away May 11, 2007 in Palestine, TX.
Pete is survived by all four sons, Dennis Reggi Peterson (Susan) of Issaquah, WA, Richard Bradley Peterson (Gwen) of Deville, LA, David Curtis Peterson (Elizabeth) of San Diego, CA, Randle Eugene Peterson (Joyce) of Shreveport, LA and grandson James Bartholomew "Bart" Peterson of Shreveport, LA and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019