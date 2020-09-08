Harold Freed BeckerBossier - Bossier City, LA- Hal Becker, 88, passed from this earthly life to spend eternity in Heaven on September 06, 2020.Services to Celebrate his life will begin with a Visitation, between 1:30 & 2:30 PM, followed by the Funeral at 2:30 PM, each being held on September 10, 2020, at Hill Crest Funeral Home, Haughton.Hal was born June 27, 1932 to Oscar and Violet Becker, in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania. At the age of 17 he joined the United States Air Force.Hal met the love of his life, Effie Conly, while serving at Barksdale Air Force Base. The two married on May 05, 1954 and were blessed with 66 wonderful years together.Hal retired from the U.S.A.F. January 31, 1971 and returned to Bossier City. In February of 1971 he started working for the L.A. Highway Department. He was there until his retirement in December of 1997.Hal loved bowling! He worked part time at Holiday Lanes in Bossier City from 1971-2003. He competed in bowling leagues for over 70 years, meeting many new friends who would become like family and also traveling the world.Hal joined the Sheriff's posse in Bossier City in 2010. He very much enjoyed his time spent with his partner, Al Orr, over the past 10 years.He was a gentle, calm, and caring man who possessed a strong and steadfast faith in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Hal and Effie were very involved in their church home, Waller Baptist, and served God through various ways there for over 66 years.Second on to God for Hal, was his family. He was a loving Father to four, the most precious Grandpa to 10, amazing Great Grandpa to 17 and Great-Great Grandpa to 2!Hal is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Becker and Violet F. Becker, granddaughter, Jennifer Huffman, and grandson, Jonathon Remedies. He survived by his loving wife, Effie, their four children, Harold Becker and wife Joann, David Becker, Deborah Eldridge and husband John, and Brenda Drinkard and husband Phillip. Also surviving him are his grandchildren, Shawn Drinkard, Jason Drinkard, Jacquelyn Thompson, Jeffery Huffman, Jeremy Becker, Shannon Becker, David Colton Becker, and Lauren Becker. As well his great grands and great-great grands.The family would like to thank the staff of the Health Care Center at Christus Highland for the care they gave him over the past month. Also the staff at Cornerstone Specialty Hospital, with special thanks to his Nurse, Tara, and the others that accompanied him as he left this world to join his Savior in Heaven. These ladies did their job with so much compassion and we can not thank them enough.In lieu of flowers the family is asking memorials be made in Hal Becker's name to Waller Baptist Church in Bossier City, LA.