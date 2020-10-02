Harold Gene Smith
Shreveport - Harold Gene Smith, 85, passed away on September 29, 2020 after a brief illness, surrounded by his family. He was born on November 22, 1934 in Winthrop, Arkansas to Clifton and Del Smith. In 1945, the family moved to the Shreveport area and he graduated from Byrd High School in 1954. While there, Harold played football and ran track where he and his brother, Charles, won the mile relay at the state meet in 1951. He then helped set a state record in the mile relay. With a track scholarship to Northwestern University, his mile relay team also set a state record. Later, Harold was inducted into the Hall of Fame at Byrd and NSU. Upon graduation with a masters in mathematics, he began his beloved 30 year service to the army. He spent two years on active duty, then the reserves and was a full colonel when he retired. H.G. was also a general contractor for almost 40 years.
An avid deer hunter, Harold Gene enjoyed spending time with friends hunting in Del Rio, TX. He was a member of many organizations including a life member of the El Karubah Shrine Temple, Past President of the Shrine Directors Association, a Past Patron of the Broadmoor chapter of the Eastern Star and the Masonic Lodge. Harold was also a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Many will remember Harold for his quick wit and that he was a born salesman as he could sell "ice to an eskimo". He never met a stranger and always wanted to know "how's your mama and them". He was a master griller and loved his animals, many of which had the same name. John Wayne was his hero and he often liked to introduce himself as him. Harold always looked forward to traveling with his wife, Kathleen, to his annual SDA convention and he especially loved getting together for reunions with all his cousins from Winthrop.
Harold is preceded in death by parents and daughters, Dana Harper, Pamela Daniel and Karen Harley. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Kathleen Spillers Smith; his brother, Charles Smith and wife Linda; his children, Lila Noble (Mark), Laura Gooszen (Michael) and Wendy Anderson (Kevin); grandchildren, Colin Harper, Madeline Harper, Anna Claire Cook, John Michael Gooszen, Patrick Gooszen, Nicholas Anderson, Sarah Anderson, Amanda Tausek, Candace Holloway, Rachel Holt and 7 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday, October 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. followed by services at 11:00 at Aulds Funeral Home on 7849 East Kings Highway. A military graveside service will be at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery at 2:00 p.m in Keithville.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Shriners Hospital, the American Heart Association
or the charity of your choice
.