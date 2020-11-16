Harold Joe Craig
Mansfield, LA - Graveside service honoring the life of Harold Joe Craig will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Cassell Cemetery, Converse, LA. Officiating the service will be Rev. Jimmy Price. Joe was born on November 16, 1939 in Converse, Louisiana to Luther Otto Craig & Ethelyn Fleming Craig and he entered into eternal rest on November 14, 2020 in Mansfield, Louisiana.
Joe's favorite past times were riding the backroads & visiting with family and friends. He spent many years dirt track car racing & was an avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting and fishing.
Preceding Joe in death are his parents, wife, Helen Springer Craig, son, Rod Craig and brother, Tim Craig.
He is survived by his daughter, Ginger Craig & Kelley Lee of Coushatta, LA, daughter-in-law, Donna Craig of Mansfield, LA, sister, Linda Jagneaux of Converse, LA, brother, Johnnie Craig of Converse, LA, his grandchildren, Darrah Craig, Toby Chamberlin, Misti Tanner, Taylor Lee & Tanner Lee along with his great-grandchildren, Bailey Chamberlin, Morgan Chamberlin, Eli Tanner & Ali Masri.
Honoring Joe as pallbearers will be his nephews, Kerwin Craig, Kenneth Craig, Clint Craig, Brad Craig, Michael Craig, Jeff Jagneaux, Kirk Jagneaux, Greg Cowdin and Eugene Cowdin, Jr.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Barry Dale Rambin, Bo Calhoun, Ronnie Vickers, Richard Shaw, Andy Robbins, Mikie Rambin, Dennis Birdwell, Gary McConathy & Kevin McWhorter.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memphis TN in honor of Kaylie Craig or The Ginger Craig Softball Scholarship Fund at Northwestern State University, Natchitoches, LA.