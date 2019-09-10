Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-0348
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM
Forest Park Cemetery
St. Vincent Avenue
Harold K. Fortenberry


1924 - 2019
Harold K. Fortenberry Obituary
Harold K. Fortenberry

Shreveport, LA - A Graveside Service celebrating the life of Harold K. Fortenberry will be held at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Forest Park Cemetery on St. Vincent Avenue. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St. Shreveport, LA. Officiating the service will be Reverend Tom Brown.

Harold K. Fortenberry was born September 16, 1924 in Shivers, MS to parents Conley and Maude Walker Fortenberry, and passed away peacefully September 7, 2019 in Shreveport, LA.

Harold was a veteran who served his country in the United States Army during World War II. He was the owner of Harold's Auto for more than 40 years. He will be remembered for being a loving and kind hearted man. He was known for always lending a hand to anyone in need.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Addie Fortenberry; brother, Tommy Fortenberry and sister, Margie Hodges.

He is survived by his loving companion of 45 years, Tula Pope; three step-children, Larry Lawrence, Sherry Higdon, and Darren Pope and wife, Amy; niece, Cheryl Davis and husband, Gale and two great-nieces, Laura and Dana.

The family suggests that memorials be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Shreveport Times from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
